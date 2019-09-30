Man busted for impaired driving unloaded a shotgun on police cruiser: RCMP

A 65-year-old man from the Carnduff area will appear in Estevan's provincial court on Monday after he unloaded a shotgun on an RCMP cruiser Thursday.

The man had been busted for impaired driving that evening and a Mountie was driving the man home to leave him in the custody of his wife.

The officer, the man and his wife were in the double garage of the home when the man said he needed to use the washroom. The man disregarded an RCMP command to remain where he was when he disappeared behind a door.

An RCMP news release says the officer heard the very distinctive sound of a shotgun shell being chambered. The man emerged with a shotgun pointed at the ceiling.

The officer, who had already drawn his gun, told the man to drop the shotgun. Police say the man asked his wife to open the garage door.

The man walked out of the garage, shot up the Mountie's cruiser and then fled into the woods. The officer called for backup and tracked the man until it arrived.

The man surrendered and was unarmed when a canine unit was brought in. The gun was recovered in the bush.

The officer was uninjured.