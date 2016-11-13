Carmichael Outreach asking for tents to hand out to homeless

The executive director of Regina's Carmichael Outreach says homeless people in the city have resorted to sleeping in tents because they have nowhere else to go.

Cora Sellers said there aren't enough affordable housing options or temporary shelter beds. She also said she's hearing that some people don't feel safe in shelters.

On Wednesday, Carmichael handed out four tents.

"It's shocking," said Sellers. "In Regina specifically, the problem of homelessness has been quite hidden, but we do see it here on the front lines because that's basically what we do."

Carmichael Outreach executive director Cora Sellers says there isn't enough affordable housing options or temporary shelter beds in Regina. (CBC News/Tyler Pidlubny)

The organization put out a plea for tents, bedding and other camping supplies Tuesday on Facebook.

"We find it deplorable that, in this day and age, there are so many people without access to safe and secure shelter," reads the post. "Thank you to anyone who can contribute."

The organization is accepting donations of tents at its temporary location on McIntyre Street.

Sellers said she doesn't ask people where they plan to set up their tents because she wants to grant them privacy.

Carmichael began handing out tents last fall when people said they couldn't find shelter.

"This whole housing issue is not something new and it's something that's growing," said Sellers.

Sellers said rent control may be one way to make housing more affordable in the city.