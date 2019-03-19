Tax season is underway and a Regina outreach centre wants to make sure its clients get their returns.

Carmichael Outreach and H&R Block have partnered together to set up a free tax clinic to help people with lower incomes file their taxes.

"It's something that we all should be doing, but we don't all have the necessary resources to be able to do," said Rochelle Berenyi, a spokesperson for Carmichael Outreach.

"For a lot of the folks at Carmichael, the money is not an option ... so this way they're able to come in, they're able to get their taxes done, they're able to feel proud of themselves for accomplishing this," she said.

Rochelle Berenyi, a spokesperson for Carmichael Outreach Centre, said there's a growing need to help people with lower incomes file their taxes. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

"They're now eligible for things like a GST return, which can make a very huge difference in their day-to-day life when it comes to things like saving or just general budgeting."

People wanting to get their taxes filed need to bring a valid government identification and any relevant tax documents.

The clinic is also open to people who just want to learn more about filing their taxes.

'The need is absolutely there'

Clayton Shearer, district manager for Saskatchewan H&R Block, said this year's clinic is an expansion of a program that started three years ago.

H&R Block partners with non-profit organizations around the country to offer free tax clinics. They completed 425 tax returns, totaling more than $1 million in refunds last year as part of the program, according to Shearer.

"This is an opportunity for people that maybe we wouldn't normally be able to help in one of our locations," he said.

Clayton Shearer, district manager for Saskatchewan with H&R Block, said this year's clinic is an expansion of a program that started three years ago in Canada. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

About 10 people had their taxes filed on Monday at the clinic, but Shearer said people were coming throughout the day to learn more about their taxes.

"It's just been a really great opportunity to educate people on how the system works so that they can get all the credits that they're entitled to," he said.

Meanwhile, Berenyi said she expects the demand to continue.

"The need is absolutely there and the more people that are made aware of it as well, you'll see that need growing even more."

The clinic runs between 9:00 a.m. CST and 3:00 p.m. until Friday. It's located through the back door entrance of the YWCA building on McIntyre Street.

Income tax and benefit returns are due on April 30, 2019 for most Canadians, according to Revenue Canada.