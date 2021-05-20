Sask. family thankful for community, health workers after scary experience with COVID-19

The mayor of Carlyle, Sask., says her family's experience with COVID-19 was terrifying.

"It was a very scary experience," said Jennifer Sedor. "I know of people that were in hospital and on oxygen who are in our age group, which is the 30s and 40s, and it's terrifying."

Sedor said she is so grateful for the help she received from the community and health-care workers.

The family's ordeal began over the Easter break when Sedor's mother-in-law, who was providing child care for her nephews, came over. Sedor's daughter contracted the virus.

No one had displayed any symptoms at the time.

"No one had a runny nose. Everybody was happy. They're eating. They're playing. They're doing what kids normally do, which is half the time, you know, sharing germs with each other," Sedor said.

Jennifer Sedor, along with her husband, got their vaccine as soon as they could after recovering from the virus. (Submitted by Jennifer Sedor)

June and Sedor isolated in two rooms away from the rest of the family after being diagnosed.

June had very mild symptoms and Sedor at first didn't have any.

"It was my husband [Tim] that got sick first. So that's when it kind of all started to unravel in our household," she said.

Tim came down with a light fever. Friends told them to purchase a pulse oximeter, which measures your oxygen levels. They noticed his levels starting to drop and called Sask Health for advice.

He ended up with pneumonia and "a fever of around 103, 104 [Fahrenheit] for a good 10 days. His breathing became very laboured," Sedor said.

Tim was never hospitalized, but did make several trips to the Redvers health facility.

"My husband was laying in bed and he had absolutely no idea I was on the phone with the hospital," she said.

"I'm like, 'This is what he's going through. I can't get him up. I can't get him awake. He's not making sense. He's got a high fever.' They said, 'Just bring him down and we'll get him checked out.' They got him in and they got him x-rayed and got him the right medications."

Carlyle Jennifer Sedor and daughter June in isolation with COVID-19. (Submitted by Jennifer Sedor)

It was a full week later that Sedor herself started to get symptoms, including a fever that developed into bronchitis.

"I had this really debilitating cough that really interrupted my breathing," she said. "It felt like all of my bones were inflamed. It just felt like every joint, anything that you moved was just angry, and that went on for days."

Family members phoned to check in and started to get worried when she or Tim couldn't finish sentences.

"It was terrifying. Absolutely terrifying."

Her two older children also came down with symptoms, but never tested positive.

The quarantine for the two oldest children lasted more than 30 days.

Sedor wants people to know how debilitating it was for her family, but also how much support they received from the community.

She said that even in a small town, COVID-19 is lurking.

"It was almost like in our southeast corner that we were looking out the window and watching the world deal with this," she said.

"I need people to understand that it is not far away from your home. Somewhere that you have been if you're out in the public, you crossed somebody who has been affected by COVID at this point. It's very real and it is on your doorstep."

Sedor also said the province needs to balance any restrictions with other factors such as the mental health of children and the economy.

She is happy with the government's phased-in approach to reopening.

"I am looking forward to these benchmarks. I feel confident in the vaccine plan. And I feel confident in the amount of people in my community who are getting their shots. We've had a really positive response out here, too, to being vaccinated."

Opening up doesn't mean letting our guard down, said Sedor, adding she and her husband are still suffering symptoms

"The time to take this seriously is now," she said. "It's not time to give up our social distancing. It's not time to give up on our masking. It's not time to go, 'I'll get my vaccine later.'"