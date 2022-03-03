Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Carla Beck announces campaign for Saskatchewan NDP leadership

The MLA for Regina Lakeview has picked up three early endorsements.

CBC News ·
Carla Beck is the first person to announce their candidacy for the leadership of the Saskatchewan NDP. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Carla Beck is running for the leadership of the Saskatchewan NDP, making her the first candidate to announce a bid for the job after current leader Ryan Meili announced last month he is stepping down.

On Feb. 18, Meili announced he would step down as leader of the provincial NDP following the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the Athabasca byelection where they captured a seat held by the NDP since 1998.

Beck, MLA for Regina Lakeview and former deputy leader, has garnered support for her bid from some NDP MLAs 

Nicole Sarauer, Trent Wotherspoon and Aleana Young have all endorsed Beck's leadership campaign.

The NDP will hold a leadership vote in late June.

