Suspect charged in North Battleford carjacking

A suspect has been charged in connection with a Wednesday night carjacking in North Battleford ​​​​​​.

According to a news release from Battleford RCMP, the suspect, 29, asked two people for a ride across town.

During the ride, police say, the man pulled out a gun and a knife, and demanded the occupants get out of the vehicle and hand over their belongings. He then took off in the vehicle.

Neither of the car's occupants was injured.

Police arrested the suspect Thursday on Moosomin First Nation, approximately 35 kilometres north of North Battleford.

The accused, who faces multiple firearm and driving-related offences, made his first appearance in a North Battleford court Friday.