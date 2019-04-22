Care home worker accused of defrauding elderly woman in Regina

An employee at a Regina seniors care home is being accused of defrauding an 80-year-old numerous times.

Regina police say in March they received a complaint from the elderly woman's relative.

He told police she had given her personal banking information to an employee at a seniors' care home in order to have that person assist her with errands such as buying groceries.

Police said they believe the victim's bank card and financial information were used to conduct more than 150 fraudulent transactions between Sept. 27, 2017 and Jan. 30, 2019.

A 54-year-old Regina woman has been arrested in connection to the alleged fraud.

She will make her first court appearance in Provincial Court on June 26 at which time she will be charged with fraud over $5,000.

Police did not identify the woman who has been charged or the seniors care home.