Sask. care home homicide investigation concludes without charges after 76-year-old sole suspect dies

Police say the investigation into the killing of an 85-year-old woman at a care home in Prince Albert, Sask., has concluded because the 76-year-old suspect has also died.

The victim was assaulted on Aug. 14, 2022, at a care home on the 700 Block of 28th Street E. in Prince Albert, police said.

She was taken to hospital because of her injuries and died five days later. Police identified a 76-year-old woman as the lone suspect, although she was never arrested or charged.

On Tuesday, police said the suspect had also died.

A police spokesperson said in a written statement that there are no other suspects in the investigation.

"The investigation into this incident is now concluded."