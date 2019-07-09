9-year-old born with heart defects auctions steer, raises $30K for Saskatoon children's hospital

Saskatoon's new children's hospital is getting a big donation from a pint-sized philanthropist.

Nine-year-old Gage Goetz has raised $30,000 to donate to the Jim Pattison's Children's Hospital Foundation through the sale of his 4-H steer.

"The reason why I want to do it is because sick kids could get closer care to home rather than drive to Edmonton like I had to do," Goetz told CBC Saskatchewan's Morning Edition.

Goetz has already faced a major health battle.

He was born with congenital heart defects, had his first heart surgery in Edmonton when he was two-years-old and had a follow-up heart surgery last summer.

He'll need to see a pediatric cardiologist in Saskatoon from now until he is an adult.

Trevor Goetz, his father, said that as part of the 4-H club in Estevan, the family has participated in the annual steer auction, which sees kids raising calves for sale.

"We just got to thinking that, Gage having his surgeries in Edmonton, it'd be a great opportunity for him to raise some money," he said. "We asked him and he didn't even really think about it. He just jumped right in and agreed."

He was smiles ear-to-ear, and looking out in the crowd, there was lots of smiles and lots of tears. - Trevor Goetz, father to Gage

The auction had lots of hype building up to the sale of Gage's steer, which ended up going for $12,000, at least three times what the family estimates is the average price for a 4-H steer.

With the auctioning of a halter and show stick, plus other donations, Gage raised $30,000 for the Frog Pod Cardiology Unit at the hospital.

"He was smiles ear-to-ear, and looking out in the crowd, there was lots of smiles and lots of tears," Trevor said.

He expressed pride in his son's eagerness to give back.

"It's how you want to raise your kids."