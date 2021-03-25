Skip to Main Content
Inmate who was mistakenly released turns himself in to Regina police

A 49-year-old man  who was mistakenly released from custody earlier this month has turned himself in.

Codie Cardinal was released from remand after appearing in Estevan Court of Queen's Bench via video conference

Codie Tobie Cardinal was mistakenly released from the Regina Correctional Centre on March 9. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Regina Police say Codie Tobie Cardinal, who was released March 9, turned himself in and is currently in their custody.

Cardinal was released from remand after appearing in Estevan Court of Queen's Bench via video conference.

Officials said the release was the result of an administrative error in communicating information from the Court of Queen's Bench Office in Estevan to the Regina Correctional Centre. 

Cardinal was supposed to remain in remand at the Regina Correctional Centre, as he still had to make an appearance in  Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on additional charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.

