Inmate who was mistakenly released turns himself in to Regina police

A 49-year-old man who was mistakenly released from custody at the Regina Correctional Centre earlier this month has turned himself in.

Regina Police say Codie Tobie Cardinal, who was released March 9, turned himself in and is currently in their custody.

Cardinal was released from remand after appearing in Estevan Court of Queen's Bench via video conference.

Officials said the release was the result of an administrative error in communicating information from the Court of Queen's Bench Office in Estevan to the Regina Correctional Centre.

Cardinal was supposed to remain in remand at the Regina Correctional Centre, as he still had to make an appearance in Court of Queen's Bench in Regina on additional charges of conspiracy to commit a crime.