Check vents for snow, ice blockages: Sask. Lung Association
Lung Association also advised residents to check batteries in carbon monoxide detectors
If you're heading out with a shovel or a snowblower to clear a path from your front door, you might want to take a quick look at your home's exterior vents while you're at it.
After this week's blizzard, the Saskatchewan Lung Association is reminding residents to check their exhaust vents for snow, ice and other obstructions.
These vents — which run from appliances like dryers, furnaces, fireplaces and heat recovery ventilators — can easily get blocked during snowy winter weather.
If they are not cleared, it can lead to an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning for residents in the home.
Some common signs of carbon monoxide position include:
-
Dull headache.
-
Weakness.
-
Dizziness.
-
Nausea or vomiting.
-
Shortness of breath.
-
Confusion.
-
Blurred vision.
-
Loss of consciousness.
If you suspect your home has high levels of carbon monoxide, leave immediately and call 911.
The Lung Association is also reminding residents to check the batteries in their carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are in good working order.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.