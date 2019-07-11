If you're heading out with a shovel or a snowblower to clear a path from your front door, you might want to take a quick look at your home's exterior vents while you're at it.

After this week's blizzard, the Saskatchewan Lung Association is reminding residents to check their exhaust vents for snow, ice and other obstructions.

These vents — which run from appliances like dryers, furnaces, fireplaces and heat recovery ventilators — can easily get blocked during snowy winter weather.

If they are not cleared, it can lead to an increased risk of carbon monoxide poisoning for residents in the home.

Some common signs of carbon monoxide position include:

Dull headache.

Weakness.

Dizziness.

Nausea or vomiting.

Shortness of breath.

Confusion.

Blurred vision.

Loss of consciousness.

If you suspect your home has high levels of carbon monoxide, leave immediately and call 911.

The Lung Association is also reminding residents to check the batteries in their carbon monoxide detectors and make sure they are in good working order.