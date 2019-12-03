Car stolen at gunpoint early Monday morning in Regina

Regina police are looking for a man wearing black after an alleged robbery at gunpoint in Regina.

Police say Monday morning at about 1:00 a.m., police were called by a man who alleged his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint in the 800 block of Angus Street. The caller said he was boosting another vehicle when the suspect got into the callers car, pointed a gun at him and drove away.

Police recovered the stolen vehicle, a black Nissan Sentra late in the afternoon on Monday and say the investigation is on-going.

Police say they are still looking for the man wearing a black jacket or shirt who was described as taking the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.