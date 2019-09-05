Stolen car found after being driven through front doors of Regina showroom

Police have recovered a stolen sports car they say was literally driven through the front doors of a Regina dealership over the weekend — but they're still looking for the thief, who did extensive damage to the dealership.

Police said on Wednesday the vehicle — a red 2018 Subaru BRZ — had been found overnight by officers in northwest Regina. The police service did not say what condition the vehicle was in, or specify exactly where the car was found.

At around 4:15 p.m. CST on Sunday, police responded to Auto Gallery Subaru on Winnipeg Street after the car was driven through the locked front doors of the dealership.

Police are still investigating and ask that anyone with information call them at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).