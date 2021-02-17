Car crashes into Royal Saskatchewan Museum

Someone crashed a car last night into the Royal Saskatchewan Museum — the Regina home of a well-known tyrannosaurus display.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. CST on Feb 16, police were dispatched to the museum, where a car had crashed into the museum doors, causing "significant damage" to both the doors and the vehicle.

The Regina Police Service says the car did "significant damage" to the museum doors. (Mickey Djuric/CBC)

The car, which had been driving south on Albert Street, had made an eastbound turn in the museum parking lot and continued driving up the lane directly into the doors.

After the crash, police found a man inside the museum. He had minor injuries, and was taken to the Regina General Hospital to be assessed.

The museum was closed at the time of the crash, and the police have not reported any damage to the museum's collections. Included in the museum's collection is a display about Saskatchewan's most famous dinosaur — Scotty the T. rex.

Among the best-known displays at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum is one celebrating 'Scotty' the T. rex. (Matt Howard/CBC)

The Regina Police Service is currently investigating the incident, and anticipates charges will be laid.