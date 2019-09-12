'Hole'sale: Capital Pointe lot price slashed more than $6M

If you have downtown real estate dreams, the Capital Pointe site just became a little more attainable.

The lot was originally listed at $8.5 million. Now, it's sitting at $2 million, according to the website that houses the listing. The lot is about 31,000 square feet.

The Capital Pointe site at 1971 Albert St. was supposed to be a 27-storey condo and hotel complex on the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue.. When the Plains Hotel was demolished in 2011, the developer said the new building would be finished within two years.

When work stopped in 2017, the site was still a big, empty hole. Critics said it was an eyesore in the heart of downtown Regina.

The city moved to intervene and fill the hole, saying it was unsafe.

The city expects it to be filled by next month.