Planning commission recommends rezoning to allow former Capital Pointe site to become parking lot

Eleven years after developers promised the Capital Pointe project on Albert Street in Regina would deliver a multimillion-dollar, 27-storey condo and hotel complex, the property might now become a temporary parking lot.

Work on the doomed Capital Pointe project stopped in 2017, leaving only a big hole in the ground, which the city had to backfill itself in 2019 for safety reasons.

The future of the property, located at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue, is again back on the table at city hall on Wednesday.

"The development is intended as an interim use to facilitate further plans for future development of the site," the public agenda for the Regina Planning Commission's Wednesday afternoon meeting says.

The commission is making a recommendation to city council to approve an application to have the property rezoned.

It's currently zoned as a downtown direct control district zone (DCD-D), in which an outdoor parking lot is not allowed. City council is being asked to approve an application to rezone the property to a contract zone, in order to allow for the parking lot.

If no development proposal is approved before, the lot would revert back to its current zoning after one year.

87 parking stalls

The potential parking lot could include 87 parking stalls, in addition to eight stalls for bicycle and motorcycle parking. According to the Regina Planning Commission, the space would be fenced as well as gated, with the existing alley to the north serving as access to the site.

Right-turn-in, right-turn-out access on Albert Street will only be permitted if the applicant installs a median on Albert Street.

The applicant is not disclosed in the planning commission's agenda, but is referred to as "the prospective purchaser of the subject property pursuant to a court ordered sale."

According to the commission, the applicant would be in charge of covering any costs related to infrastructural changes or additions needed.

Potential future developments on the site

The applicant has indicated they have looked into different development plans during the last 18 months, with a timeline of up to two years "to complete the requisite steps in the predevelopment process and 24-30 months to build on site," the commission says.

The applicant is quoted in the agenda as stating that the use of the land as a parking lot during the predevelopment phase would ensure the taxes are maintained during that time, "without the need to levy the property with additional debt that could stall or inhibit the building process."

Not everybody in Regina is happy about the site of the once glamorous project now potentially becoming a parking lot.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) only provides "tentative support" for the use of the space as a temporary parking lot for "no more than one year."

"It is our hope that the applicant will soon be able to develop a project that recognizes and celebrates the gateway into our downtown," the organization said in a letter to the city.

Some responses the city received, included in the public agenda, strike a similar tone.

"We do not need another parking lot, especially on that major corner," one response says.

Before 1971 Albert St. can be used for parking, the planning commission's recommendations must move to city council for final approval.