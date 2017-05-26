Capital Pointe lot in Regina up for sale

The site that was supposed to house the City of Regina's tallest skyscraper can be yours for a cool $8.5 million.

Currently an empty lot featuring the province's most famous hole, 1971 Albert Street is now listed as part of a court-ordered sale.

The lot, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street, was previously home to the iconic Plains Hotel.

Redevelopment of the area was announced in 2009 and was supposed to result in luxury condominiums at the site.

The project was supposed to be finished in 2015, but it wasn't until that year that excavation finally began, resulting in the hole that still resides there.

Capital Pointe languished for years and caught the ire of city council, the general public and buyers who were waiting for their new homes to be built.

People lamented that the hole was an eye sore. Others lamented that Good Time Charlie's, a popular bar in the Plains, was no more.

Westgate Properties, the company behind Capital Pointe, was ordered by Saskatchewan's Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board to fill the hole by March 31, 2019.

In its latest decision, released in February, the board said, "back-filling is the most appropriate remedy in these circumstances."

The City said it would become authorized to take action on Westgate's behalf if the company did not comply by March 30.

That deadline came and went.