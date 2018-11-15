Capital Pointe project site is safe: Courts

The long process to fill the empty hole at the corner of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue in Regina is not over after a judge ruled this week that job site was safe.

Last month, Justice Timothy Keene reserved his decision on a number of issues pertaining to the Capital Pointe project.

Keene's decision, which sided with both parties on varying issues, was issued on Nov. 13.

Capital Pointe site is safe, judge rules

The city was asking the court whether or not the gaping hole at the job site was safe or not.

Previously, the city claimed the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board failed to consider a subsection of the Uniform Building and Accessibility Standards Act (UBASA) when they found the construction site was in a safe condition.

Keene said the appeal board considered the UBASA and did not error when they previously ruled the site as safe.

"My reading of the decision informs me that [the subsection] was clearly being considered by the board," Keene's decision read.

He added although the board's writing style in their decision didn't actually reference the UBASA, he wasn't "persuaded by the city that the board missed or somehow failed to provide the appropriate amount of significance" to the section.