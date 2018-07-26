Capital Pointe hole not safe, experts say

The city inspector who ordered Regina's Capital Pointe hole be filled says the site is unsafe.

Jeremy Chalupiak, a City of Regina building inspector, made the statement during testimony before the Saskatchewan building and accessibility standards appeal board today.

The board will decide whether the city has the authority to fill in the excavation pit at the busy Regina intersection of Albert Street and Victoria Avenue.

Chalupiak took over the project file in April and ordered project developers Westgate Properties to backfill the hole the day after he took over.

He testified that he hasn't set foot on the site or made notes on the record, but he determined the site was unsafe through other inspectors' notes and by looking through the fence.

Chalupiak also noted that the developers no longer have a city building permit and can't continue the project at this time.

Stable but not safe

Ibrahim El-Baroudy from Pinter and Associates also spoke about the safety of the site. He was brought in to help decipher the engineering reports from firms EXP Engineering and KGS Group.

EXP did an analysis on the Capital Pointe site in June and concluded the site is "acceptable for a permanent structure."

But El-Baroudy says while the excavation site is currently stable, it can't be considered safe because that would give the wrong impression.

He says there is currently a low risk of failure at the site, but the excavation should be completed as soon as possible. Excessive movement at the site due to over excavation and moisture could contribute to future instability, El-Baroundy said.

The appeal board will make its decision within 30 days.

The City of Regina's lawyer, Christine Clifford, says the site can't stay the way it is. (Rob Kruk/SRC)

Westgate lawyer Neil Abbott says he knew the project was a major issue in the city, and felt they had received a fair and "extremely competent hearing."

"We view this as a legal case," Abbot said. "There are broader issues, we appreciate, but the city is the entity who issued the order to comply. We appealed that before the board and the board is going to make its decision and we respect that."

Site under construction since 2011

The lot at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Albert Street was originally planned to be home to Regina's tallest building. The project was slated to be completed by June 2015 but nothing has been built since the Plains Hotel was demolished in 2011.

The appeal hearing comes after the City of Regina ordered the company that owns the property — Westgate Properties and its affiliate, Fortress Real Developments — to fill the hole.

Westgate argues filling the hole would further delay the project and increase costs.

