Tentative deal reached to sell Capital Pointe lot

A tentative deal has been inked to sell the land where the Capital Pointe Project was meant to be to a local developer.

Royalty Developments Ltd. put forward and offer of $2,205,065 in addition to the assumption of certain property taxes. When the land was first posted for sale in April of this year the asking price for the 1971 Albert Street location was $8.5 million.

The price of the property was lowered in August, but no offers were received until Nov. 7. According to FAAN Mortgage Administrators, the mortgage company handling the sale, only two offers were made on the property and it chose to accept the offer from Royalty.

Over $2 million in property taxes are owed to the city by the Capital Pointe borrowers. Property taxes and the cost of backfilling the hole are still owed.