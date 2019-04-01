Capital Pointe hole still not backfilled but the City of Regina's working on it
A public tender issued by the City of Regina is asking for a contractor to backfill the hole at 1917 Albert Street. The city will now take action on behalf of the developers Westgate Properties Ltd. after it missed this last deadline.
The City of Regina will now take action on behalf of the developers Westgate Properties Ltd.
After 10 years of hope, speculation, missed deadlines, appeals and some tongue-in-cheek demonstrations, the City of Regina will fill the Capital Pointe hole.
Westgate Properties Ltd. had until March 31 to fill the hole but that was not completed by the company in the time required.
The city said it was authorized to take action on Westgate's behalf if the company did not comply by March 30.
In March, the city posted a public tender on SaskTenders looking for a contractor able to "complete the remediation of the site located at 1971 Albert Street."
According to the tender, the successful party will be selected on April 18 and the project is slated to be completed by Aug. 31 of this year.
The tender closes on April 11.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.