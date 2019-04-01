Capital Pointe hole still not backfilled but the City of Regina's working on it

After 10 years of hope, speculation, missed deadlines, appeals and some tongue-in-cheek demonstrations, the City of Regina will fill the Capital Pointe hole.

Westgate Properties Ltd. had until March 31 to fill the hole but that was not completed by the company in the time required.

The city said it was authorized to take action on Westgate's behalf if the company did not comply by March 30.

In March, the city posted a public tender on SaskTenders looking for a contractor able to "complete the remediation of the site located at 1971 Albert Street."

According to the tender, the successful party will be selected on April 18 and the project is slated to be completed by Aug. 31 of this year.

The tender closes on April 11.