Environmental concerns raised after CanPacific proposes new potash mine near Regina

An environmental group is expressing concern about a proposed 3.25 million-tonne per year CanPacific Potash mine near the village of Sedley, Sask.

CanPacific submitted its final environment impact statement to the province in January, the company says, and the project is pending environmental assessment approval.

Trevor Herriot, spokesperson for the group Public Pastures — Public Interest, said his concerns began when he read the environmental impact statement for the proposed mine near Sedley, which is about 50 kilometres southeast of Regina.

"The statement indicates that there are thousands of hectares of both native grassland and important wetlands … that could all be potentially affected by the well site development," he said.

According to a fact sheet from CanPacific Potash — which is a joint venture between North Atlantic Potash Inc. and Rio Tinto Potash Management Inc. — the Project Albany proposal involves a 50,000 hectare potash lease, 84 per cent of which is cultivated land. The other 16 per cent includes grassland, wetland and roadways, CanPacific's fact sheet says.

The lease is much bigger than the actual site of the plant, however — CanPacific says the total area of the plant site and well pads will cover 1,175 hectares, all of which is cultivated.

CanPacific declined to comment directly on the proposal.

Herriot said he wants the site to be moved so that no wetlands or grasslands are disturbed. He said although most of the project is on cultivated land, he is concerned about well pads and roads that will need to be constructed.

"All the proponent has to do is pay a little more for it and find a plan that will use cultivated land instead of these rare and important habitats," he said.

The company said in its fact sheet that the well pads will be placed so as to have the least impact possible.

If approved, mine construction could begin as early as 2021, with production starting as early as 2024, according the environmental impact statement prepared by the company.

It says that during construction, the site could employ up to 2,000 workers.

Herriot is calling on the public to send their feedback to the provincial government, which they can do until April 15.

Brianne England, manager of applications with the environmental assessment and stewardship branch of the Ministry of Environment, said that public feedback is considered when approval of this kind of project is being considered.

"All the comments from the public are considered and those comments are submitted to the minister for his consideration," she said.