Canora sees biggest dump of snow in Sask.'s 1st major storm of the season

People in Saskatchewan were back to wearing their winter boots and shoveling snow off their driveways, after much of the province saw its first major snowfall for the season.

The storm that passed through the province on Wednesday and Thursday made roads dangerous and left some vehicles stuck in ditches.

Snowfall amounts varied around the province, but the town of Canora in eastern Saskatchewan got the highest amount, with 32 centimetres, Environment Canada said Friday.

The snow might not stick around for too long, however. Rain is expected in the coming days in some areas of the province, including Regina, and temperature variations could cause the snow to melt, Environment Canada says.

Lisa Boychuk took this photo of snow in Canora, which got the highest amount of snowfall in the province in this week's storm. (Submitted by Lisa Boychuk)

According to the weather agency, here's how much snow fell over the two-day period: