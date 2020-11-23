RCMP investigating death of 1-year-old boy from Canora, Sask.

An RCMP major crimes unit is investigating how an infant from eastern Saskatchewan died last weekend.

Shortly after 1 a.m. last Saturday, Mounties responded to a call about a one-year-old boy needing urgent medical attention inside a home in Canora, Sask., a town roughly 200 kilometres northeast of Regina, police said.

The family had tried resuscitating the child before police arrived. Police took over resuscitation until paramedics came on the scene, but they were ultimately unsuccessful.

Paramedics pronounced the young child dead at the scene.

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit South (MCU-S) have taken over the investigation because of the infant's injuries and initial information gathered by police, RCMP said.

An autopsy is supposed to take place in Saskatoon some time Monday, police added.

The family was connected to RCMP victim services to get support needed, and next-of-kin have been notified.

Meanwhile, MCU-S will continue investigating with help from detachments in Canora, Kamsack and Yorkton, as well as the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service, Yorkton Child and Family Services and an RCMP investigator from the Regina Children's Justice Centre.

The Canora home is still taped off by police for further investigation.

More from CBC News: