That's no swede midge: Mistaken identity leads Saskatoon scientist to discovery of new species of canola bug

A case of mistaken identity has led to a new discovery of canola bug in Saskatchewan.

Scientists at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada thought they had found damage in northern Saskatchewan from swede midges — a pest that has the potential to devastate canola crops. So they put out pheromone traps and emergence cages to help study the plant patch.

When they found no bugs in the pheromone traps, but were catching bugs in the emergence cages, the scientists started to suspect something was up.

"We did some further investigation, we looked at some genetics, we looked at the morphology of the insect, and we determined that it was, in fact, a different species," said Boyd Mori, a research scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.

Mori, based in Saskatoon, is the one who made the discovery.

The discovery of the new species, called Contarinia brassicola — or the canola flower midge — was made official in 2016, but a paper on what researchers have learned so far about the bug was published earlier this month.

Mori said while farmers have another bug to contend with, the discovery is a great step forward for science.

"I was just actually about a year into my career with Ag Canada when this happened, so it will probably be the only time it happens for me," he said.

"But it's pretty exciting and it leads to a whole avenue of more questions and further research for us."

So far, the canola flower midge has only caused minor damage to crops. Mori said it lays its eggs on the canola flowers, which doesn't allow them to open. Farmers lose a little bit of yield that way.