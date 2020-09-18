Canoeist, dog rescued after northern Sask. mishap

A canoeist from Saskatoon is safe and warm — and so is his dog — thanks to technology and some dedicated search and rescue crews.

RCMP said the man, 26, was canoeing with his dog on Wednesday in northern Saskatchewan, about 25 kilometres northeast of the community of Black Lake, when he suffered an injury and could go no further.

He had lost most of his gear and was stranded on the shore as temperatures were dropping to the single digits.

He was able to text and had a GPS device that sent an SOS message to the RCMP in Black Lake at around 4 p.m. CST.

He told police that his injuries were serious and he was getting weaker as the temperatures dropped.

The problem was, there was no rescue helicopter nearby,

Search and rescue teams eventually arranged for a helicopter from Fort McMurray to assist in the rescue.

It arrived in Stony Rapids at approximately 10:30 p.m. CST to refuel before travelling to the canoeist's last known location.

They found him, but it was in a spot where the helicopter couldn't land. Instead, the chopper dropped off a paramedic to stabilize the man,

Later the three of them — canoeist, paramedic and trusty pooch — were hoisted aboard and flew to safety.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.