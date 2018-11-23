Truth, finesse, nuance needed for cannabis industry workers crossing U.S border: CEO

Workers in Saskatchewan's cannabis industry who are looking to cross the border into the U.S. and want to avoid the ban hammer shouldn't lie — but they don't necessarily have to tell their whole life story, according to a CEO in the industry.

George Robinson says he is up front up about his involvement in the cannabis industry and he travels to the U.S. a lot, which involves a lot of questions from border agents.

Robinson, the CEO of RavenQuest BioMed, a cannabis production, research and consulting business, said he tells American border agents that he works with cannabis and the company operates and owns assets only within Canada, not the U.S.

"'I'm going down on pleasure. I may be speaking at a conference. I've never had an issue whatsoever," Robinson said as he spoke to Radio-Canada at the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina.

"I think it's more about how you approach border security rather than just the fact that you consume [marijuana] or don't consume it."

As the recreational use of marijuana in Canada has become legalized, Canadians have raised concerns about about potentially being banned from the U.S. if they're asked about past marijuana use.

Robinson said while being completely honest is the best tactic, a bit of professionalism and respect when interacting with border agents will go a long way.

"A Canadian citizen working in or facilitating the proliferation of the legal marijuana industry in Canada, coming to the U.S. for reasons unrelated to the marijuana industry will generally be admissible to the U.S.," wrote Kris Grogan, public affairs officer for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in an email.

"However, if a traveler is found to be coming to the U.S. for reason related to the marijuana industry, they may be deemed inadmissible."

Employees with Fire and Flower Cannabis Shop, which will operate retail shops in multiple Saskatchewan communities, have expressed concerns about potential border woes as well, according to the company's vice president of human resources.

"We just basically implore our people to use their judgment and make sure they're not trying to carry stuff across the border or anything like that and we haven't had problems," said Jesse Cheetham.

He said company employees regularly travel to the U.S. without difficulty and he encourages employees to keep on travelling, if they desire.