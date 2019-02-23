Sask. sales of cannabis lower than any other province in Canada in 2018
Prince Edward Island, with a population of just over 150,000, saw more sales than Sask.
In the first months after the legalization of cannabis, sales at cannabis stores in Saskatchewan were lagging behind every other province in the country, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada.
Across Canada, $151.5 million in cannabis was sold from the date of legalization on Oct.17, 2018, to the end of December.
Saskatchewan cannabis stores sold just under $2.5 million in product in that time, below Prince Edward Island's sales of just under $3.4 million. P.E.I.'s population is about 150,000 people, compared with Saskatchewan's population of just under 1.2 million.
In comparison, people in Saskatchewan spent $227.7 million at beer, wine and liquor stores in the months from October to December.
Cannabis sales from October to December, across Canada:
- Quebec - $33 million
- Alberta - $33 million
- Ontario - $29 million
- Nova Scotia - $17.2 million
- New Brunswick - $8.5 million
- Newfoundland and Labrador - $7.2 million
- British Columbia - $4.6 million
- Manitoba - $4.3 million (only includes data from December)
- Prince Edward Island - $3.4 million
- Saskatchewan - $2.5 million
- Yukon - $403,000 (only includes data from December)
- Northwest Territories - $205,000 (only includes data from December)
