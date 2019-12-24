Sask. stores get cannabis edibles just in time for the holidays

Stocking stuffer snacks could have a little something extra this year, as it's the first Christmas after the legalization of marijuana edibles, topicals and adjacent products.

Last-second shoppers in Regina have a chance to pick up peppermint-flavoured THC chocolate as products hit the store after the 60 day window for product approval lapsed Monday.

"We're just excited that now we can roll out these new products," said Evan Anderson, operations manager at Tweed in Regina. "We have a full assortment [of product] to compete with the black market as well."

Edibles and ingestible THC products were legalized Oct. 17, exactly one year after the first wave of legalization saw the recreational use of marijuana flower and gels hit store shelves.

Gummies, chocolate and mints are available for sale and drinks will be available in the future as well. (CBC)

Producers were given a 60-day window this year to get their products approved for sale, meaning edibles were not available for sale in most stores on Oct. 17 of this year, unless it was from a shop not regulated by the SLGA.

Tweed began selling edibles on Friday in the form of chocolate bars, gummies and mints with other products like drinks coming later on, Anderson said.

"We really like this one because it's perfect for the holiday season," Anderson said, holding a peppermint flavoured chocolate bar.

The bars approved by the SLGA are limited to 10 mg per product. In the case of chocolate bars, the pieces are divided into four and have 2.5 mg of THC each. (CBC)

Unlike smoking marijuana flower, which sees users get high through inhalation, edibles require more patience as they must be processed by the liver. Whereas a high from marijuana flower can be felt in minutes, edibles require anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours before the high is felt.

Edible products are limited to 10 mg of THC to curb over-consumption and mitigate the risks that come with that.

In the case of the bar Anderson had in his hands, it could be divided into four pieces of chocolate with 2.5 mg of THC each.

Anderson said store employees have had to be patient while waiting for the edibles and it's something they've had to remind customers of as well.

Anderson recommends that people start with a low dosage and go slow.

After the holidays have passed, Anderson said the packaging can also be recycled by returning to the store.