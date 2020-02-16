Cannabis dispensary opens on Peepeekisis Cree Nation

Peepeekisis Cree Nation is home to a new band-owned and operated cannabis dispensary.

Joint Adventures had its grand opening Saturday afternoon.

Colin Stonechild, a headman (similar to a councillor), said the business was born out of a desire to develop the economy on Peepeekisis.

"We're creating a business to be able to create more opportunity for our people," he said.

Stonechild said the dispensary employs 15 people. The renovation and construction of the business also brought job opportunities into the community.

"We're creating a business to be able to create more opportunity for our people," says Colin Stonechild. (Submitted by Colin Stonechild)

Stonechild said the business now stands as a symbol of the Cree Nation's right to self-determination and sovereignty of the land.

"Our community has faced a lot of adversity," he said, adding the venture has helped them "get off that system of dependency and being able to empower our young people."

"It makes us very proud."

With files from Bryan Eneas