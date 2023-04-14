Cannabis cultivation expert says Sask.'s support of Quebec ban on homegrown pot plants 'concerning'

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Quebec's ban on homegrown cannabis plants is constitutional.

The Government of Saskatchewan was an intervener in the case, supporting Quebec's decision to ban home cultivation. That action has a cannabis growing expert in Saskatchewan concerned.

Mike Bartlett, owner of hydroponic garden supply store The Gras Shop in Saskatoon, said he does think the province was doing their due diligence by intervening in the court case.

"They do want to have as much control over the industries as they can within their borders and not leave it to the federal government. Part of that, I think, is posturing by the provincial government in power."

In a statement to CBC News, the Saskatchewan government said it intervened in order to defend the power of the provinces to regulate cannabis.

"The province has long taken the position that federal criminal law power can only be used to prohibit conduct, and should not be turned into a general regulatory power," the province said.

The Saskatchewan government told CBC it has no plans to make any changes regarding growing for personal use at this time.

Bartlett worries that statement is too open-ended.

"They're not closing the door. This is something that we are going to be watching. If they hadn't been involved in the case at all it would be a bit of a a moot point to for us. We wouldn't have really any concern,"' Bartlett said.

"But the way that they have left that really open-ended to allow them to be able to make those changes does concern us."

Mike Bartlett says many of The Gras Shop's customer grow cannabis at home for medicinal purposes. (The Gras Shop/Facebook)

A precedent

The Supreme Court ruling was in a case first brought before the courts in 2019 by Janick Murray-Hall, a Quebecer who had challenged the provincial ban successfully before Quebec's Superior Court.

The federal law allows people to grow or own up to four cannabis plants at home, but the Quebec government banned growing for personal use, with fines running between $250 and $750.

Murray-Hall's lawyer argued that Quebec's ban on owning and cultivating plants for personal use is unconstitutional and contradicts the federal cannabis law enacted in 2018.

The Supreme Court of Canada disagreed.

Saskatchewan wasn't the only intervener in the case. Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia also did so.

Roch Dupont, a lawyer based in Regina, said now that the Supreme Court of Canada has decided Quebec banning the personal growth of cannabis is legal, it sets a precedent.

"Because the provinces were interveners, they might now amend their own legislation to make it illegal to cultivate marijuana for individuals. So it can now be made illegal by the provinces if they wanted to," Dupont said.

Concerns over medicinal cannabis use

Bartlett said he is particularly concerned about the rights of residents who grow for medicinal purposes, especially those who grow the four plants at a time allowed under the recreational guidelines.

"Not everybody has equal access to medical cannabis or to a doctor that is willing to prescribe. And when you have the inability to access medical cannabis through the only legitimate legal strain, which requires a credit card and a mailing address, it's already been shot down as unconstitutional," Bartlett said.

Dupont said that while official medicinal plant growing licences are provided by the federal government, and would therefore not be affected by a provincial ban on home growing, Saskatchewan doctors must prescribe the drug first.

"It's not that easy, no, because you have to have glaucoma, high blood pressure, diabetes … and not all doctors will prescribe it to you. As a matter of fact, in Saskatchewan, there's only two or three doctors that will give you that type of prescription," Dupont said.

Mike Bartlett, owner of The Gras Shop in Saskatoon, attends to cannabis plants. (The Gras Shop/Facebook)

The lawyer said he does not think those using cannabis medicinally are able to derive enough from four plants at a time.

The Gras Shop focuses primarily on home cannabis growers, most of whom Bartlett said grow for medicinal purposes like addictions, pain management, autoimmune diseases and more. Bartlett said the act of gardening one's own cannabis is therapeutic in itself.

"It also allows them to be able to control exactly what it is that is going into their product and into their body," said Bartlett. "It allows them to be able to process that product, that plant, into all kinds of different products. So they can create different types of oils and extracts, edibles, topical creams, or they can use it for smoking or vaporizing."

Bartlett knows well the benefits of cannabis for pain management. In 2016 he was hit by a semi truck while crossing a highway in Kindersley.

"I fractured my lower back, broke 20 ribs, broke my neck at the base of my skull, fractured my jaw in two places that shattered both orbitals, had multiple skull fractures and a whole bunch of other broken bones," Bartlett said.

This accident helped inspire Bartlett to open The Gras Shop in the first place.

"I never should have survived that accident. I should have been dead. I walked out of the hospital four weeks after the accident and they sent me home with 12 [doses of] morphine and that was it. And six of them went in the garbage. I use strictly cannabis."