Regina schools tell city they don't want pot stores opening too close to kids

While city administration says pot stores are good for the economy, schools don't want them opening up too close by.

At its Wednesday meeting, the Regina Planning Commission will discuss an administration report that recommends keeping a required distance of 182.88 metres between pot shops and schools.

Previously, the commission proposed amending Regina's zoning bylaws to allow pot stores to operate closer to "sensitive areas." That includes places like parks, child care centres and schools.

The change would have set the required distance at 60 metres, rather than 182.88.

The planning commission tabled a discussion of a report from city administration on the proposed change at its Oct. 6 meeting, because Regina Public Schools weren't given enough notice to offer their input.

Due to an administrative error, the division was missed during the consultation on proposed amendments in the summer, and only received notice about the proposal two days before the October planning commission meeting, the city report says.

Regina Public Schools said in a letter to the city, included in the administration report, that it wanted a revised report that would examine the health, safety and social impacts of amending the bylaw.

If that wasn't possible, the division asked the city to maintain the 182.88-metre buffer zone between schools and pot shops.

The Regina Catholic School Division also wrote in support of keeping the required distance unchanged.

"Sixty metres is very close to the schools and playgrounds," said Vicky Bonnell, the chair of Regina Catholic Schools, said in an interview with CBC on Tuesday.

The current distance is reasonable for safety reasons, she said. She also said if pot shops are allowed closer to schools, they could be frequented by high school students.

City administration, which previously recommended the change to 60 metres, now agrees with the school divisions.

"Administration believes the requests by the two school divisions are reasonable," the report to the planning commission says. "If this feedback would have been received during the stakeholder consultations, administration would have incorporated it into the proposed amendments [to the zoning bylaw]."

The report going to the commission on Wednesday now recommends keeping the 182.88-metre distance.

Pot retailer wants to keep the set required distance

Landyn Uhersky, co-owner of Wiid Boutique, a Regina cannabis retailer, plans to speak at Wednesday's meeting in support of keeping the 182.88-metre distance.

Changing it now would be unfair to cannabis retailers already in the market, he says.

"If they change those distances, it creates two separate sets of rules," he said in an interview with CBC on Tuesday, leaving those who have already opened up their shops at a disadvantage.

He says he wasn't able to open a location he wanted to because it was located too close to a library.

If the distance was changed to 60 metres, someone just entering the market might be able to choose a more desirable location with higher traffic, Uhersky said.

There are currently 16 cannabis shops operating in the city.

The planning commision is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.