Safety codes authority investigating death of Sask. resident in Canmore, Alta., hot tub

The Alberta Safety Codes Authority is investigating the suspected electrocution of a Regina resident in a Canmore, Alta., hot tub earlier this week.

That's according to Canmore RCMP, who also say the outdoor hot tub remains shut down.

Keone (Kian) James Rohatensky, 25, was at a vacation rental property when the incident happened Monday night. Their family told CBC News the victim was relocating from Regina, and on the way to a new home in B.C.

RCMP were sent to the large commercial rental property on Kananaskis Way with a report of a possible electrocution just before 10 p.m. on Monday, police previously said. A STARS air ambulance was called in, but the victim had already died.

Canmore fire Chief Lance Bushie said the hot tub was in a common area and others had been using it before the incident.

A witness saw someone was in distress and tried to help, but received a shock, Bushie said. First responders had to cut power to the hot tub before they could pull the victim out and try to administer first aid.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Singleton, the commander of the Canmore RCMP detachment, said police have brought in an accredited inspector and safety codes officer to carry out a review around the electrical panels.

"We are investigating this as a possible electrocution," he said.

"We're going to look at absolutely everything. We're going to bring in the experts who are going to take a really good look at that panel to ensure it's in compliance with our safety codes."

Surveillance images to be reviewed

The RCMP investigation will include reviewing witness statements and surveillance images, said Singleton.

"As part of our investigation, obviously we want a timeline," he said. "We went through this [vacation rental] complex and we interviewed everyone that used that hot tub prior to this incident happening."

Singleton is also sending condolences to the family.

"This is a tragic loss, especially when we're talking about a 25-year-old individual who's really, truly just starting off their life on their own," he said. "So very sad."

An autopsy was completed on Wednesday and the RCMP have conducted their scene examination, Singleton said.

"We do not believe we will get any more evidence out of that scene that we processed," he said.

RCMP are working with the medical examiner's office, which will ultimately identify the cause of death, said Singleton.

However, investigations like this one can sometimes take six to eight months to complete, he said.