Candles from Sask. business spark donations for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

A Saskatoon business owner originally from Ukraine is selling scented candles, coloured to match the Ukrainian national flag, with plans to donate the thousands of dollars in profits to humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

Jana Bendasyuk said she's been pouring and selling the blue-and-yellow-coloured candles for about two weeks, raising almost $3,000 that is destined for various organizations providing support to Ukraine.

She and her family immigrated to Saskatchewan from Lviv, Ukraine, in 2001, but much of her family still remains in that country, which is suffering under the Russian invasion now well into a second month.

"It's hard to sit back and not really do anything about it. It's very hard to watch what's going on and not have any sort of support to offer to people in Ukraine and our families," she said.

"I felt like I had to do something. This seemed like a perfect way to support the people of Ukraine and also to give the people of Saskatoon a little slice of Ukraine to take home."

Bendasyuk said her family lives in the country's west, and they've so far been safe. Her mother calls their family in Ukraine daily, but is concerned because the war has spread deep into the country.

"It definitely hits pretty close to home ... having so many family members in Ukraine," she said.

"Just watching the city that I love and that I was born in getting destroyed it's been very, very challenging to see the light at the end of the tunnel and just to hope and pray that things are going to get better," she said.

The candles are called Slava Ukraini, meaning 'glory to Ukraine,' and have garnered about $3,000 in donations for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, according to Bendasyuk. (Travis Reddaway/CBC)

There's no specific scent that is standard to the candles — those are chosen by the buyer — but the yellow and blue coloured wax represents the Ukrainian national flag.

The candles are called Slava Ukraini, which means "glory to Ukraine," and all of the profits from the sale of the candles are being sent to various organizations, Bendasyuk said, including Doctors Without Borders and Save the Children. She also said she plans to donate money to the Ukrainian military.

She plans to deliver the funds in lump sums to the organizations at the end of May and at the end of summer.

She said while choosing charities, she's cautious about ensuring the money will be used to directly support Ukraine and not to fund the organizations' administrative costs.

So far, Save the Children said it has had more than $10,000 in donations for Ukraine come from Saskatchewan businesses, foundations, fundraisers and individuals.

"We are providing life-saving essentials, including food, shelter, clean water, warm clothes and hygiene kits in Ukraine and in surrounding countries where children and families are arriving after fleeing the conflict," the charitable organization said.

It also said it's focusing on child protection, family tracing and unification for children who aren't accompanied by family at the border and are at risk of exploitation, abuse and trafficking as they flee.

The Canadian Red Cross, though not one of the organizations Bendasyuk has chosen, said it had raised more than $140 million as of April 6 from Canada-wide donations for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, which includes matching funds from the federal government.