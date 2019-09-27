'He was kind of a fixture': Candle Lake trading post owner says worker's sudden death baffling

The owner of a trading post at a resort village north of Prince Albert, Sask., where a body was found this week says the man who died was a fixture for year-round residents and cottage-goers.

Family confirm that the man who died was Tom (Buck) Borson. He lived in a residence attached to the Fisher Creek Trading Post in Candle Lake, where he also worked as a breakfast cook for the last few years, said the post's owner, Gord Cowan.

RCMP were called to the home around 12:50 a.m. on Monday, Cowan said, after a friend who had been planning to go fishing with Borson on Monday morning went to check in on Borson after he failed to respond by phone.

"The RCMP from Nipawin came and once they got here, the store was immediately — the whole store — was immediately turned into a crime scene," Cowan said.

Yellow police tape separated Cowan from his business, and the RCMP had someone guarding the front and back door 24 hours a day for nearly two days, he said.

Officers were on scene for a few days investigating after Borson was found inside the Fishing Creek Trading Post. (Submitted by Ruth Sutherland)

His initial thoughts were "we're probably dealing with a little bit more than natural causes," Cowan said on Thursday, after the store was back in his possession. It had previously closed down for the season.

RCMP aren't saying much.

"At this time, any type of foul play cannot be discounted or confirmed without further investigation," RCMP said in a news release.

The coroner's office was set to do an autopsy on Tuesday, but aside from saying they are still working to determine the man's cause of death, police have not released any details.

"It's a small community so people are still a little bit, 'Did this really happen?'" Cowan said.

'He was a really nice person'

Located in the lakelands north of Prince Albert, Candle Lake has a seasonal population of up to 8,000 people but a year-round population of only around 800, according to the resort village's website.

Borson wasn't a lifelong Candle Lake resident, but in the 16 or so years he lived there he seemed to fit right in, Cowan said.

Working for years as a painter and in construction, Borson moved onto work as a short-order cook and then cooked up breakfasts as the resident charmer at the trading post, Cowan said.

"He was really a nice person, always ready to help in the community when anybody needed that," he said.

Cowan said Borson's quirky laugh and sense of humour about his nickname Buck, which referred to him not weighing any more than 117 pounds — or a buck-17 — made him stand out.

"He was kind of a fixture here. Everybody in Candle Lake knew Buck."

He said people in the small community are still in disbelief about Borson's death and awaiting answers.