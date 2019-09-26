Sask. Coroners Service investigating after RCMP find body in Candle Lake

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating after the body of a man was found inside a Candle Lake residence.

Nipawin RCMP were called to the residence, which police said is near the Fisher Creek Trading Post, south of Candle Lake Provincial Park, just after midnight on Monday.

They found the body of the man and contacted the Prince Albert forensic identification service and the coroners service.

The cause of death hasn't been determined, and in a news release issued on Thursday, police said they could not rule out foul play without further investigation. The coroners service is investigating at this point because no criminal involvement has been confirmed.

Fishing Creek Trading Post owner Gord Cowan said police were on scene investigating the discovery for a few days before leaving.

Candle Lake is 70 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert.