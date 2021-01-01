Cancer ward 1 of 3 units at Pasqua Hospital in Regina with COVID-19 outbreak

Pasqua Hospital in Regina is now dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in three separate areas of the facility, including Unit 3B, a cancer ward.

The Unit 3B outbreak was declared on Wednesday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Four people, including patients and staff, have tested positive on the unit, which is closed to new patients for the time being.

"Case and contact investigations determined that transmission within the unit occurred or could not be excluded as the source of transmission between the individuals," the health authority stated in an email to CBC News on Thursday.

Staff who work in the unit will only work in that unit, "and enhanced infection prevention and control protocols are in place for staff providing care for patients who were in the unit at the time of possible exposure.

"As in all other health-care facilities, staff must wear masks continuously unless actively eating or drinking."

The health authority had declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Units 4A and 4D earlier in the month.

More from CBC News: