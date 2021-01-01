Cancer ward 1 of 3 units at Pasqua Hospital in Regina with COVID-19 outbreak
4 people on Unit 3B, including patients and staff, have tested positive for the virus
Pasqua Hospital in Regina is now dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in three separate areas of the facility, including Unit 3B, a cancer ward.
The Unit 3B outbreak was declared on Wednesday, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
Four people, including patients and staff, have tested positive on the unit, which is closed to new patients for the time being.
"Case and contact investigations determined that transmission within the unit occurred or could not be excluded as the source of transmission between the individuals," the health authority stated in an email to CBC News on Thursday.
Staff who work in the unit will only work in that unit, "and enhanced infection prevention and control protocols are in place for staff providing care for patients who were in the unit at the time of possible exposure.
"As in all other health-care facilities, staff must wear masks continuously unless actively eating or drinking."
The health authority had declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Units 4A and 4D earlier in the month.
More from CBC News:
with files from Bryan Eneas
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.