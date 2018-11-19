Mental health, photography, entrepreneurship focuses of this year's Canadian Western Agribition

By Monday morning, the International Trade Centre will be chock full of animals of all kinds for the Canadian Western Agribition. The annual event will even have Texas longhorn cattle for the first time.

But it's about more than just the livestock.

Agribition CEO Chris Lane said that they have a few new things happening this year, like a mental health workshop.

"We just know mental health in the rural community is such a big topic right now so we wanted to make sure that that was available," he said.

Also new this year is a free photography workshop with Tornado Hunter Greg Johnson and a workshop for entrepreneurs interested in agribusiness.

And of course, there will be silliness.

"We're calling it the Fleece and the Furious and it's sheep herding. But the trick is you have to do it wearing an inflatable soccer ball and compete against another team," Lane said of one event.

"So it should be fully-on Agribition ridiculous."

Lane and agriculture minister David Marit will be doing a Strongman competition as well.

"I'm not sure how that's gonna go but it's always fun. We raise some money for STARS so I'm actually really looking forward to that," Lane said.

Agribition runs from November 19 to 24.