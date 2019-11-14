Tips on reducing stress over the holidays

Christmas is meant to be a time of good cheer, relaxation and celebration, but for many it can be stressful.

The Canadian Red Cross has launched a new program called Psychological First Aid and is sharing some tips on how to get through the holidays.

Andrea Wilkie with Canadian Red Cross said that when it comes to managing stress, one of the first things to do is recognize what is causing it and to recognize your feelings. She also said that trying to maintain a sense of normalcy — continuing your regular routine, eating on the same schedule, working out and getting plenty of sleep — will help.

"One of the best things to do is go outside and get some fresh air," Wilkie said.

Self-care is really important, Wilkie said. She advises people to be patient with themselves and with those around them. She said the best way to manage your reactions is sometimes to focus on things you have control over.

Talking with friends is also very helpful and if they offer help, you should accept it, she said.

What should you do when you can no longer manage your stress?

Wilkie said you should call 911 immediately if you are in crisis. You can also call the HealthLine — a confidential, 24-hour health, mental health and addictions support phone line in Saskatchewan — by dialling 811.

According to the Government of Saskatchewan's website, HealthLine is staffed by specially trained nurses and social workers. It also says the phone line can offer services in over 100 languages.

The Psychological First Aid program offered by the Canadian Red Cross focuses on four key points: Look, Listen, Link, and Live. You can download a free pocket guide explaining the steps from its website.

Overall, Wilkie said that knowing stress will be part of the holidays and acknowledging the stress before it happens is one of the best ways to manage your expectations.