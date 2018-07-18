Derailment west of North Battleford Tuesday had 7 cars go off the tracks

The RCMP say there is no risk to the public after a train derailed west of North Battleford on Tuesday.

The incident happened near the hamlet of Rockhaven, which is 40 kilometres west of North Battleford, around 6 p.m. CST.

RCMP, a hazmat unit, EMS and Canadian Pacific Police Service responded to the incident. Seven cars transporting liquid asphalt had derailed.

None of the contents had spilled and no injuries were reported.

CP police were on scene Wednesday investigating, the RCMP said in a news release.