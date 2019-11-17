Taking oath of citizenship a life-changing experience for Regina woman

Zainabu Mwangangi said the moment she truly felt she was a Canadian was when she took her citizenship oath in Regina two years ago.

The oath came four years after Mwangangi arrived in Canada, a journey that began when her sister asked her to make the move from Kenya.

"That was the moment when I felt like I'm a Canadian," Mwangangi said.

In Kenya — Mwangangi, who is fluent in seven different languages — was a voice of empowerment for women, a role model for her girls as a single mom of two.

It was a hard decision for Mwangangi to leave her home for Canada, but she said she wanted her children to have a better life.

She knew her children, 8 and 13 at the time, would be able to adapt but as an adult she wasn't sure what was in store for herself.

"For me I was having a question, 'Am I going to adapt?'"

She arrived in Regina during the summer months. Everything was green and the weather was warm.

Zainabu Mwangangi voted for the first time in 2017. (Photo courtesy Zainabu Mwangangi)

"And my sister told me, 'It's a very good country. You're gonna love it, you're going to enjoy it. You are a people person. Welcome to Canada.'

"(But) within two months, three months I was like, 'What's going on?' The snow and the cold weather and the kids playing out in the snow," she said. "When you dress up for winter, it's like you are so heavy.

"It was really a very different. It's one of the moments that changed my life."

Mwangangi also had to adapt to another way of doing things in her new country.

Back in Kenya her children would start school at 5 a.m. and they would be gone all day. So, when the kids didn't start school until 9 a.m. and were finished by 3:30 p.m. she wasn't sure if they were getting enough education.

Besides doing her own research, Mwangangi said she was lucky to have gotten plenty of help from her sister and the community to adjust to how everything works here.

"It took me a lot of time as an adult to be able to adapt but the kids were doing fine."

Mwangangi had decided she wanted to become a Canadian citizen by 2017. She had all the documents but needed to study hard to pass the citizenship exam.

Zainabu Mwangangi got a chance to put on the Green and White uniform. (Photo courtesy Zainabu Mwangangi)

Mwangangi had a part-time job at the time and asked one of her Canadian-born friends to help her by asking questions.

So she asked him a potential questions: How many territories and provinces do we have in Canada?

"He said 'I have no idea,' and I was like, 'This is interesting,'" she said.

To become a Canadian citizen, the passing grade is answering 15 out of 20 questions correctly.

"So I got 19 out of 20 and I was so mad missing that one question because I had studied day and night," she laughed.

"So it was really a moment of my life when I walked in that room and took my citizenship test I passed and after two months I was able to take my oath of citizenship here in Regina at the Delta Hotel."

Her citizenship also afforded Mwangangi a chance to vote for the first time in 2017. She said voting in Kenya felt like her vote wouldn't make a difference but she said her voting experience in Canada was very positive.

Snow was a new expereince for Zainabu Mwangangi. (Photo courtesy Zainabu Mwangangi)

"I voted peacefully. It (had) never happened in my life," she said.

"I felt a little bit of emotion and at the same time, I felt like I belong here."

She didn't even worry whether her candidate had won.

"Because one of the privileges of being a Canadian citizen is you have the right to vote. And (I) did that.

"The country is designed for me to be able to raise my kids here ... I cast my vote peacefully and I felt like this is the moment that everything changed in my life.

Zainabu Mwangangi came to Canada from Kenya in 2013. (Photo courtesy Zainabu Mwangangi)

These days Zainabu helps other newcomers with her work at the Regina Open Door Society.

She said the first time she went to the Open Door Society and saw how they helped newcomers it made her want to work there.

"This is the place where I wanted to work. This is the place where I feel like I want to help people," she said.

"When I went back to school and came (to Open Door) as a practicum student and then started working there and I felt like I belonged."