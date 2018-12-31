Canadian football hall of famer, former Rider dead at 81

Skip to Main Content
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee Ted Urness died this weekend, according to the Riders.

Ted Urness won the Grey Cup with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1966

Ted Urness was an All-Canadian Centre from 1965 to his final year as a player in 1970. (Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum)

The announcement was made in a tweet on Sunday. Urness was 81.

Urness, a native of Regina, played for the Riders from 1961 to 1970.

He played on the Rider when they won the Grey Cup in 1966.

From 1965 to 1970, Urness was named an All-Canadian Centre.

He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1989, a year which also saw the Riders hoist the Grey Cup in a 43-40 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Toronto.

Prior to his time with the Riders, Urness played for the Regina Rams and attended the University of Arizona.

Following his football career, Urness served for some years as chairman of the Saskatchewan Liquor Control Board.

