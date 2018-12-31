Canadian football hall of famer, former Rider dead at 81

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider and Canadian Football Hall of Fame inductee Ted Urness died this weekend, according to the Riders.

The announcement was made in a tweet on Sunday. Urness was 81.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Roughrider Ted Urness.<br><br>A six-time <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> all star, member of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Riders?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Riders</a>’ 1966 Grey Cup championship team, a great teammate and friend.<br><br>We send our deepest condolences to all of Ted’s family and friends. <a href="https://t.co/sWbWZzEbwI">pic.twitter.com/sWbWZzEbwI</a> —@sskroughriders

Urness, a native of Regina, played for the Riders from 1961 to 1970.

He played on the Rider when they won the Grey Cup in 1966.

From 1965 to 1970, Urness was named an All-Canadian Centre.

He was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1989, a year which also saw the Riders hoist the Grey Cup in a 43-40 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Toronto.

Prior to his time with the Riders, Urness played for the Regina Rams and attended the University of Arizona.

Following his football career, Urness served for some years as chairman of the Saskatchewan Liquor Control Board.