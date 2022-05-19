Deputy prime minister in Sask. Wednesday to talk about agriculture
Tensions between provincial and federal governments are high
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will be in Saskatchewan Wednesday and she is arriving at an interesting time.
Tensions between the Saskatchewan and federal governments are high, with the latest development being Premier Scott Moe's government alleging that federal workers were trespassing on private farmland to take water samples from dugouts.
On Saturday, Saskatchewan's cabinet approved an order in council tweaking the province's trespassing laws, the Trespass to Property Act 2022, "to add a new section regarding the Act and state that 'person' includes the Crown in right of Canada."
On Sunday, Minister Responsible for Water Security Agency Jeremy Cockrill tweeted, "We are demanding an explanation from federal Minister Guilbeault on why his department is trespassing on private land without the owners' permission to take water samples from dugouts."
According to Freeland's official itinerary, she will tour a potash mine in Colonsay and meet with workers to discuss the importance of Canadian agriculture.
Freeland will then be meeting Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark in the afternoon. She also will visit Baba's Closet, an organization that supports Ukrainians by supplying school supplies and other essentials.
There is no meeting with Scott Moe on the itinerary.
Last week Moe alleged Ottawa is attacking farmers with the goal of reducing fertilizer use. Some farmer groups say they are concerned about this possibly leading to smaller yields and less income.
Moe's government followed that up with the trespassing allegations on Sunday.
With files from Adam Hunter
