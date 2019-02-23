Regina's Logan Pletz chosen as flag bearer and brings home gold from Canada Winter Games

For Regina's Logan Pletz, this year marked his only chance to compete at the 2019 Canada Winter Games and he made the most of it.

The 18-year-old was chosen as flag bearer for his province, which he said came as a surprise.

"It was a super surreal experience to take the flag from (Sask. Minister) Gene Makowsky and then walk out across the floor with all of Team Sask. following me," he said. "It was pretty unreal."

As sweet as that experience was, he said the week ended on another high note. Pletz won gold in the 12.5-kilometre individual biathlon, a sport that involves a combination of skiing and shooting at targets accurately.

Pletz won gold at the 12.5 km biathlon, in the individual men's race at the 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer, Alta. (Submitted by Logan Pletz)

"I was having a pretty good day. My first 10 targets went down, I shot clean," he said, noting as he finished his last lap, the thought occurred to him that he might have a podium finish.

It would end up giving him a sense of deja vu. Last year at nationals in New Brunswick, he had shot with the same accuracy, hitting 18 out of 20 targets.

Both times, his closest competitor, Quebec's Leo Grandbois would put in a fast ski, but lost due to missing more shots than Pletz.

Next Pletz will be gearing up for nationals, which take place in Whistler, B.C., at the end of March, while figuring out his plans post-graduation from Luther College.

"I'm going to go home and work on homework now, I guess," he said with a chuckle.

Silver and bronze for Sask. athletes

The games are being held in Red Deer, Alta., from Feb. 15 to March 3, featuring athletes taking part in 19 sports.

Saskatchewan gymnasts Rya Wiebe and Alix Pierce contributed to the province's medal haul in the first week, winning bronze and silver medals on the last day of Artistic Gymnastics, while the men's hockey team won against Alberta in the first game of the tournament.

The Canada Games are a real stepping stone for young athletes to help them move to the next level. - Mark Bracken, Team Saskatchewan

Mark Bracken, chef de mission for Team Sask, says the Sask. medal counts are down slightly from previous years, but athletes were putting in strong performances and a week of competition still lies ahead.

He noted Olympians and Paralympians like Saskatchewan's Mark McMorris and Brittany Hudak are among those who've excelled at Canada Winter Games, giving an insight into what's possible for competitors.

