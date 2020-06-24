Canada-wide warrant issued for Sask. man wanted on 2nd-degree murder charges

A man who was wanted on a Saskatchewan-wide warrant in relation to a homicide in North Battleford, Sask., last month is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Michael Jordan White is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Todd Stone on May 13.

White is from the Sweetgrass First Nation. He is described as 5'7", around 180 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Police say he may have shaved his head and beard recently.

RCMP say White should not be approached.

Police think he could be in North Battleford, Lloydminster, Saskatoon or Edmonton, but his location is not confirmed.

RCMP are asking the public to contact the nearest police department if he's seen.