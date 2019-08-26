Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina man accused of killing a 3-month-old in 2017

Regina police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection with the death of an infant almost two years ago.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued on Monday morning for Catlin Wade Goodwill. He's charged with manslaughter in the death of three-month old Keenan Spencer.

Police began the investigation in October 2017 after hearing of Spencer's death, according to a news release.

Charges were laid after a joint investigation by police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

After an extensive search, police were unable to find Goodwill and issued the warrant for his arrest.

Goodwill is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall with a light complexion and weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.