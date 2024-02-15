Canada-wide warrant issued for 2 suspects wanted in Regina homicide

Regina police say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for two suspects wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said Shedrek Samuel and Daniel "Juma" Drie Atem are suspects in connection to a fatal shooting on July 29, 2023, in the 2100 block of Broad Street blocks away from the Regina General Hospital. No information has been released on the man who died.

Samuel ,35, is described in a police news release as being five foot nine and about 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police describe Atem as being six foot three and about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Regina police said members of the public should not approach Samuel or Atem.

Anyone who sees either suspect or has information on their wherabouts is asked to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.