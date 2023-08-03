Canada-wide warrant issued for Regina man wanted for 1st-degree murder

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a Regina man accused in a fatal shooting on Saturday.

Regina police said in a Thursday news release they are looking for "Juma" Daniel Drie Atem, 30.

He is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting of a man on the 2100 block of Broad Street.

Officers were called to the area at about 2:25 a.m. for an injured man, who police are not naming. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Atem is described as six feet three inches tall and about 140 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Police say he has ties to Calgary and Winnipeg and may have travelled there. Police are asking for any information about his whereabouts and that people don't approach him, but instead call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.