Saskatchewan postal workers join growing strike

Members of three Saskatchewan postal worker locals walked off the job Tuesday morning between 6 and 8 a.m. CST.

Saskatoon, Weyburn and Moose Jaw joined the list of members of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) who are on strike.

CUPW national president Mike Palecek said in a news release that contract offers proposed to the union do not address any major issues.

"We need solutions to overwork and overburdening caused by the massive increase in parcel volumes, more full-time jobs and equality for all our members," Palecek said.

Here are the other locals on strike across the country: