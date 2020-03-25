Canada Post postpones move to single Regina facility

Canada Post was planning on moving its Regina staff from three older depot buildings into one new, larger building on April 20, but that move has been postponed.

Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) Local 820 president William Johnson, who represents postal workers in Regina, said union members were concerned about being able to maintain physical distance within a single building.

"It is a larger facility but we're also adding about 200 workers in there," Johnson said. "We've argued that it's not safer. How can it be, putting every letter carrier and suburban letter carrier under one roof?"

Johnson said the union suggested to Canada Post about three weeks ago to hold off on the move until things start returning to normal and restrictions on the number of people allowed to gather together are relaxed.

"Our members are anxious already about being out in the public and being at work, which is natural. As everyone is told to try to distance themselves and stay at home, we're out there," he said. "So asking everyone to go into a brand-new facility during this time is adding onto that anxiety, adding onto that fear."

Canada Post changes plans

Canada Post confirmed in a statement Wednesday it is postponing the move.

"Efforts were in place to ensure that physical distancing and the other safety measures, such as staggered start times now in place at our existing facilities were maintained in the new facility." it said. "However, we understand that the change at this time is causing concern and we have decided to postpone."

A Canada Post worker delivers mail in Ottawa in April 2020. (Jonathan Dupaul/CBC)

Reached again later Wednesday, Johnson said he hadn't heard from Canada Post about the postponement yet, but that the change will bring his anxious coworkers a sense of relief.

"It seems like cooler heads have prevailed in all of this," he said.

"They've made a rational decision during this time, which we're thankful for," he said.

Canada Post did not offer a future date for the move.